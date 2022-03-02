Brokerages Anticipate Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) to Announce $0.37 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Townsquare Media posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.
On average, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Townsquare Media.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSQ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Townsquare Media in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.
Shares of NYSE:TSQ traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $12.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,835. Townsquare Media has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81.
Townsquare Media Company Profile (Get Rating)
Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.
