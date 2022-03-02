Brokerages Anticipate Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) to Announce $0.37 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Townsquare Media posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Townsquare Media.

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSQ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Townsquare Media in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 880,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,740,000 after purchasing an additional 84,264 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 3.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,951,000 after purchasing an additional 24,288 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 27.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 527,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 112,139 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 416,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 16,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 45.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 323,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 100,856 shares during the last quarter. 50.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TSQ traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $12.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,835. Townsquare Media has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81.

Townsquare Media Company Profile (Get Rating)

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Townsquare Media (TSQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.