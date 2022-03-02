Thore Cash Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Thore Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $13,118.11 and $139,707.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.32 or 0.00251907 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00013442 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001335 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000495 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

