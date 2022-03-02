Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.300-$1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Luxfer also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $2.000-$ EPS.

Luxfer stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,441. The company has a market cap of $487.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.45. Luxfer has a 52 week low of $15.34 and a 52 week high of $23.91.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Luxfer had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Luxfer will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Luxfer’s payout ratio is presently 46.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Luxfer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Luxfer from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Luxfer by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 21,281 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Luxfer by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 172,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 16,131 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 27,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 8,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

