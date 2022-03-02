Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Recro Pharma had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 199.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. Recro Pharma updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ REPH traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.78. The stock had a trading volume of 6,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,261. Recro Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $4.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.62.
In related news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 99,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $154,066.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,790 shares of company stock valued at $3,015 and sold 139,398 shares valued at $219,267. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recro Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Recro Pharma in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About Recro Pharma
Recro Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products.
