Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Recro Pharma had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 199.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. Recro Pharma updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ REPH traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.78. The stock had a trading volume of 6,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,261. Recro Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $4.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.62.

In related news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 99,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $154,066.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,790 shares of company stock valued at $3,015 and sold 139,398 shares valued at $219,267. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 90.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,027,960 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 487,786 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 13.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,208 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 39,939 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 398,899 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 11,964 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Recro Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Recro Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recro Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Recro Pharma in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Recro Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products.

