FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3,605.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,380 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 12,500.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE:T traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $23.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 961,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,166,707. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Cowen decreased their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.43.

About AT&T (Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.