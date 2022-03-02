Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Issues Earnings Results

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:RYTM traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.26. 29,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,894. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $28.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.41.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 289,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 22,744 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 16,391 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 64,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 11,265 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 18,175 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on RYTM shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

