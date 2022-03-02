Sportech (OTCMKTS:SPOZF) Stock Price Up 26.8%

Sportech PLC (OTCMKTS:SPOZF – Get Rating) rose 26.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 139,676 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5,660% from the average daily volume of 2,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.45.
About Sportech (OTCMKTS:SPOZF)
