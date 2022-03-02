Sportech (OTCMKTS:SPOZF) Stock Price Up 26.8%

Sportech PLC (OTCMKTS:SPOZF – Get Rating) rose 26.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 139,676 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5,660% from the average daily volume of 2,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.45.

Get Sportech alerts:

About Sportech (OTCMKTS:SPOZF)

Sportech PLC, a sports entertainment company, provides technology solutions for gaming companies, sports teams, racetracks, and casinos and lottery clients in the United Kingdom, North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates thorough Sportech Venues and Sportech Lotteries segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sportech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.