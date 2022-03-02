Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) Trading Up 0.2%

Garrett Motion Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ – Get Rating) shares were up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.55 and last traded at $5.51. Approximately 32,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 320,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.
The firm has a market capitalization of $417.74 million, a PE ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.51.
Garrett Motion Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Garrett Motion (GTXMQ)
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.