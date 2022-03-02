Score Media and Gaming (OTCMKTS:TSCRF) Shares Up 845.7%

Shares of Score Media and Gaming Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSCRF – Get Rating) shot up 845.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.00 and last traded at $37.89. 179,490 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,760,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.90.
Score Media and Gaming Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TSCRF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Score Media and Gaming (TSCRF)
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for Score Media and Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Score Media and Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.