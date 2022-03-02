Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NYSEARCA:IUS) Stock Price Down 0%

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NYSEARCA:IUS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.60 and last traded at $39.06. Approximately 14,435 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 28,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.06.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.97.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS)
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.