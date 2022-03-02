Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $547,000 Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,876 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in Comcast by 200.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 221.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 584.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.69. 1,244,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,480,194. The firm has a market cap of $211.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.73.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.48.

Comcast Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.