CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CEVA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.22. CEVA reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,700%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CEVA will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. CEVA had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CEVA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.83.

In other news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 9,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $429,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in CEVA by 452.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,111,000 after purchasing an additional 210,467 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 157.3% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 202,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 123,506 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in CEVA by 610.2% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 137,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 118,385 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,321,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CEVA by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,727,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,190,000 after acquiring an additional 109,999 shares during the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEVA stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.55. 104,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,478. CEVA has a 52 week low of $32.45 and a 52 week high of $65.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,063.00, a P/E/G ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.04.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

