MovieBloc Trading Up 15.5% Over Last Week (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One MovieBloc coin can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MovieBloc has a market cap of $85.81 million and approximately $19.77 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded up 15.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MovieBloc Profile

MBL is a coin. It launched on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,527,667,870 coins. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io . The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

