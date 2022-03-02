salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,106 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 146.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,608,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,694 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $586,785,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 102.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,062,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $832,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 16.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,712,251 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,634,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.59. The stock had a trading volume of 510,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,081,107. The company has a market capitalization of $207.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.36, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.21. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $184.44 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total value of $5,310,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $1,592,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,498 shares of company stock worth $40,159,315 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRM. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $325.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a $348.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.23.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

