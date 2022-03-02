$0.50 EPS Expected for Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) will post $0.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Endava’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.58. Endava posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Endava will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $46.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $45.56. The business had revenue of $157.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.61 million. Endava had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on DAVA. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Endava from $162.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endava presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAVA. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Endava by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Endava by 1,310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Endava during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Endava by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endava during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Endava stock traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.27. The company had a trading volume of 362,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,936. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.80. Endava has a 12-month low of $79.21 and a 12-month high of $172.41.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

