Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.60 Million

Brokerages expect that CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) will report sales of $32.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CEVA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.00 million. CEVA posted sales of $25.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CEVA will report full-year sales of $144.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $143.50 million to $144.62 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $164.45 million, with estimates ranging from $161.46 million to $166.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CEVA.

Get CEVA alerts:

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. CEVA had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. CEVA’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CEVA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CEVA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.83.

In other CEVA news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 9,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $429,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEVA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in CEVA during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 33,233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEVA during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of CEVA during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.55. The company had a trading volume of 104,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,478. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.58 and its 200-day moving average is $43.05. The stock has a market cap of $931.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,063.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.04. CEVA has a 52 week low of $32.45 and a 52 week high of $65.51.

About CEVA (Get Rating)

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CEVA (CEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.