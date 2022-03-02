Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.18 Million

Brokerages expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) will announce $8.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.04 million and the highest is $8.32 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC posted sales of $7.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will report full year sales of $31.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.37 million to $31.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $33.92 million, with estimates ranging from $33.20 million to $34.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC news, CEO Christopher J. Flynn acquired 12,500 shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $59,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCRD. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 37.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 319.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 15,765 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the second quarter worth about $86,000. 31.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCRD traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.49. 45,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,588. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.19 million, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average of $4.58.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

