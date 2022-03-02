V-ID Price Tops $0.99 on Top Exchanges (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, V-ID has traded flat against the dollar. One V-ID coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. V-ID has a total market cap of $45.71 million and $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003756 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00035065 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.58 or 0.00105408 BTC.
V-ID Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “
V-ID Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
