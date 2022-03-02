Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $56.32 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) will report $56.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $60.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.40 million. Chatham Lodging Trust reported sales of $32.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full year sales of $283.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $277.82 million to $290.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $314.15 million, with estimates ranging from $310.66 million to $317.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.43). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLDT. StockNews.com lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chatham Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 82,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

CLDT stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,372. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.74 and its 200-day moving average is $12.92.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

