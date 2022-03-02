Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0179 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 69.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NML stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.08. The company had a trading volume of 118,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,137. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $6.09.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $253,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NML. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 20.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,523,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,617,000 after buying an additional 780,612 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 263,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 93,941 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000.

About Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund (Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund, Inc is closed-end mutual fund. It seeks total return with an emphasis on cash distributions by investing in master limited partnerships. The company was founded on November 16, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.