Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VGM)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0521 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has decreased its dividend by 5.3% over the last three years.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.27. The stock had a trading volume of 94,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,640. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $14.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.85.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 437,019 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 3.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after buying an additional 13,334 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 63,824 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 125,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. 17.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

