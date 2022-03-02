Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VGM)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0521 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has decreased its dividend by 5.3% over the last three years.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.27. The stock had a trading volume of 94,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,640. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $14.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.85.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
