Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has raised its dividend by 0.4% over the last three years.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.12. 196,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,431. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $3.64.
About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund (Get Rating)
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fund, which engages in investing in the fixed income markets and companies operating across diversified industries. It seeks current income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in fixed-income securities. The company was founded on February 11, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
