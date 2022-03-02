Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has raised its dividend by 0.4% over the last three years.

Get Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund alerts:

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.12. 196,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,431. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $3.64.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $698,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 534,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 14,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund (Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fund, which engages in investing in the fixed income markets and companies operating across diversified industries. It seeks current income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in fixed-income securities. The company was founded on February 11, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.