Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.95 Per Share

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.95 per share by the credit services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage has raised its dividend payment by 51.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.

AGM traded up $5.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.46. The company had a trading volume of 24,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 12 month low of $86.32 and a 12 month high of $137.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.78. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.98.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.10. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 18.79%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

