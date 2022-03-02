Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust has raised its dividend payment by 12.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Royce Micro-Cap Trust alerts:

NYSE:RMT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.38. 138,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,283. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.75. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $12.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 18,224 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 62,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 105,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.95% of the company’s stock.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.