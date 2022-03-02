Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust has raised its dividend payment by 12.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NYSE:RMT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.38. 138,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,283. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.75. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $12.69.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.
