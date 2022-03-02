Private Trust Co. NA Decreases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,936 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $293,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 77,803 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $62,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 114,633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,718,000 after purchasing an additional 13,024 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 16,960 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 519.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 971,153 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $775,260,000 after acquiring an additional 814,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.08.

NVDA stock traded up $5.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 930,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,355,352. The company has a market cap of $601.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $259.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total value of $74,606.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 482,012 shares of company stock worth $146,035,270 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

