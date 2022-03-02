NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,838 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 13,641 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.9% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $43,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total value of $12,922,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 482,012 shares of company stock valued at $146,035,270 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA traded up $8.01 on Wednesday, hitting $242.78. 1,011,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,355,352. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $259.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.65, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.38.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.16%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.08.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

