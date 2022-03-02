Symmetry Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,692 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,330 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BPOP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Popular in the third quarter worth $59,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Popular during the third quarter valued at $72,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 9.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the second quarter valued at $129,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Popular alerts:

BPOP stock traded up $4.59 on Wednesday, reaching $91.63. 25,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,790. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.51 and a 200-day moving average of $82.65. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.80 and a twelve month high of $99.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. Popular had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.72%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BPOP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Popular in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

Popular Profile (Get Rating)

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.