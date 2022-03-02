Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Stock Price Up 2%

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$66.70 and last traded at C$66.66. 53,379 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 110,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$65.34.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DCBO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Docebo in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$100.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Docebo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$100.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -100.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$71.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$86.37.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

