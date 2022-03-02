Rocky Mountain Dealerships (OTCMKTS:RCKXF) Trading Up 7.7%

Shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKXF – Get Rating) were up 7.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.80 and last traded at $5.80. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 2,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.80.
About Rocky Mountain Dealerships (OTCMKTS:RCKXF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rocky Mountain Dealerships (RCKXF)
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Dealerships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Dealerships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.