SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (OTCMKTS:SPXXF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (OTCMKTS:SPXXF – Get Rating) fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.76 and last traded at $11.76. 7,402 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 4,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.99.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.34.
SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPXXF)
