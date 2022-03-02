SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (OTCMKTS:SPXXF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (OTCMKTS:SPXXF – Get Rating) fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.76 and last traded at $11.76. 7,402 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 4,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.99.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.34.

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPXXF)

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge provides financial products and services to personal customers, companies, and organizations in Northern Norway. The company offers various savings, lending, and insurance products, as well as payment services. Its activities also include hedging instruments and trading in interest rate and currency instruments; hedging instruments in the commodity derivatives market; sale of Norwegian bonds and certificates, as well as bond market issues; purchase and sale of equities and fund units; and provision of corporate finance and investment banking services, as well as trading and investment advice services.

