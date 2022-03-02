RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) Trading 1.7% Higher

RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.10 and last traded at $24.10. 199,879 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 286,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.70.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.73.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,569,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,607,000 after buying an additional 2,095,592 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF by 431.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 145,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 118,288 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 26,071,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,138,000 after buying an additional 1,462,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $984,000.

