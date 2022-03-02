Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,672.28% and a negative return on equity of 98.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.95) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRA traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.79. 118,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,964. Atara Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.01.

Several research firms have commented on ATRA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atara Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

In related news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 2,496 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $36,092.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,816,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,190,000 after purchasing an additional 164,961 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,324,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,149,000 after acquiring an additional 543,302 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,620,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,538,000 after acquiring an additional 147,643 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,716,000 after acquiring an additional 31,932 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 25,985 shares during the period.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

