Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $975 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $976.22 million.Inter Parfums also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.000-$3.000 EPS.

IPAR traded up $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.42. 3,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,407. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $108.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $210.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IPAR. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.00.

In related news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total value of $197,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $69,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,155 shares of company stock valued at $5,371,127 in the last three months. Company insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after acquiring an additional 22,898 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 89,404 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 82,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,842,000 after purchasing an additional 28,166 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

