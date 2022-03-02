Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is SAM Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

SAM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,694 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 32.1% of SAM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. SAM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $70,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $332,000. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $878,000. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $16,241,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $4.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.47. 120,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,497,732. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.93. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.11 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

