DeepOnion (ONION) Trading 7.2% Higher Over Last Week

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $3.04 million and $1,040.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000306 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000085 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00013352 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007727 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,643,307 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ONIONUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.