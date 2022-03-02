PolkaWar (PWAR) One Day Volume Tops $404,776.00

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 2nd. In the last week, PolkaWar has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. PolkaWar has a total market capitalization of $3.09 million and $404,776.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolkaWar coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000256 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00042249 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,940.63 or 0.06711808 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,774.05 or 0.99911663 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00043855 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00046952 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002717 BTC.

PolkaWar Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 86,822,168 coins and its circulating supply is 27,572,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

PolkaWar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaWar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolkaWar using one of the exchanges listed above.

