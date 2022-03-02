Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

GRBK traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.82. The stock had a trading volume of 46,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,110. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 4.02. Green Brick Partners has a one year low of $18.27 and a one year high of $32.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average of $24.92.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GRBK. StockNews.com raised Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush started coverage on Green Brick Partners in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Brick Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

In related news, Director Richard S. Press sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $150,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 39.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRBK. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 283.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 183,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after buying an additional 135,356 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 13,183 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 264.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 91,566 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 31,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

