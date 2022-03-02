Analysts Set Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Price Target at $44.00

Shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$44.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCCAF remained flat at $$23.62 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.19. Sleep Country Canada has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $31.56.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.