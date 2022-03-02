Analysts Anticipate M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Equities analysts expect M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.22 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.18 billion and the highest is $1.24 billion. M.D.C. posted sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full year sales of $6.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.16 billion to $6.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.81 billion to $7.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDC. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Shares of MDC traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.25. 29,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,274. M.D.C. has a fifty-two week low of $39.21 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,808,000 after purchasing an additional 361,931 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,145,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,104,000 after purchasing an additional 348,421 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 1,656.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,507,000 after purchasing an additional 307,655 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 665,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,102,000 after purchasing an additional 277,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 736,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,144,000 after purchasing an additional 273,380 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

