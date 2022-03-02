Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 255,862 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,855,000. Chegg accounts for about 1.1% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Chegg by 4.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Chegg by 14.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Chegg by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Chegg by 7.9% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Chegg by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHGG traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.87. The stock had a trading volume of 114,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,221,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 14.19 and a quick ratio of 14.19. Chegg, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.23 and a 12 month high of $100.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -349.41, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.81.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $207.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.20 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. Chegg’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHGG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Chegg from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.64.

In related news, Director Ted Schlein bought 35,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,313.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

