Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $12.39 Million Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 5,409.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,898 shares during the quarter. DocuSign makes up approximately 1.7% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $12,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DocuSign stock traded down $4.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.48. 218,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,291,236. The firm has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $314.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.16.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on DocuSign from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.61.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total value of $1,788,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,264 shares of company stock worth $10,680,574. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

