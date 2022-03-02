85,992 Shares in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Purchased by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 85,992 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,000. BHP Group accounts for approximately 2.6% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in BHP Group by 63.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,175,968 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,178,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277,566 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,362,091 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $447,539,000 after acquiring an additional 193,053 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 114.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,442 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $142,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,580 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in BHP Group in the third quarter worth about $125,709,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 75.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,867,717 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $136,025,000 after acquiring an additional 805,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHP traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.29. 441,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,552,592. BHP Group has a one year low of $51.88 and a one year high of $82.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 13.1%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BHP shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($29.32) target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($29.52) to GBX 2,300 ($30.86) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($32.20) to GBX 2,300 ($30.86) in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,001.17.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

