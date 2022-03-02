Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 13,499 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,499 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $25,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Court Place Advisors LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Altria Group by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,566,000 after buying an additional 993,053 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 72,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Altria Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 192,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its position in Altria Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

MO stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,815,432. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.94.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 270.68%.

MO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

