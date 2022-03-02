Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,225 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 0.6% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $29,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $256,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in PepsiCo by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 255,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,806,000 after buying an additional 28,176 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,673,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,030,000 after purchasing an additional 113,242 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEP. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.19.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $165.37. 164,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,935,198. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $177.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

