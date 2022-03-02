Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Acquired by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,870 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 112.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 120.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vale during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Vale by 63.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VALE traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.39. 5,059,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,768,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.17. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $23.17.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.718 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.49%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.05.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

