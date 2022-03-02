Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 1,994 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Trane Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

TT stock traded up $3.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.23. The company had a trading volume of 61,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,731. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.13. The company has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.62. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $145.24 and a twelve month high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 42.37%.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $391,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 5,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $790,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,140 shares of company stock valued at $20,992,811. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TT shares. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.53.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

