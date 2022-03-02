NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ 4th Largest Position

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 3.3% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 303.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,097,274,000 after purchasing an additional 131,109,218 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 310.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,342,531,000 after buying an additional 30,532,187 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 298.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,146,939,000 after buying an additional 22,220,104 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NVIDIA by 294.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,070,488,000 after buying an additional 18,277,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 289.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,269,338,000 after buying an additional 15,317,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total transaction of $12,922,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total value of $74,606.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 482,012 shares of company stock worth $146,035,270. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.08.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $6.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.93. The stock had a trading volume of 857,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,355,352. The company has a market capitalization of $602.33 billion, a PE ratio of 62.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.86. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

