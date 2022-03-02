Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 804 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 40,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HZNP shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.92.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.26. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $79.81 and a 12 month high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.90 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total transaction of $9,185,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $2,250,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,400 shares of company stock valued at $18,136,264 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

