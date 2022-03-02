UMA Financial Services Inc. Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,518 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up about 3.0% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $11,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 229.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.5% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.4% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period.

BATS EFG traded down $1.95 on Wednesday, hitting $94.02. 787,486 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.38. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

