Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Reduced by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 1.5% of Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 39,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Independent Research upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

In related news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,423,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,073,941. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.44 and a one year high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 35.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.56%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

